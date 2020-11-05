Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.12.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Trex by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 104,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trex by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,731 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Trex by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Trex by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

