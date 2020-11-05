Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $124.50. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 32,009 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.67 ($2.70).

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 million and a P/E ratio of -612.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.24.

In related news, insider Jonathan Shearman purchased 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £24,749.55 ($32,335.45).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

