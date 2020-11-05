TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,492 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

