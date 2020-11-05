Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 8.7% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $86.30. 447,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 564,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.37.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock worth $17,762,212. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 328,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 305,210 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 301.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 173,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

