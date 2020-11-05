U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.00 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

