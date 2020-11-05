U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.28). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in U.S. Silica by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.