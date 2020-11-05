UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.80 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €20.80 ($24.47) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.07 ($22.44).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.13 and its 200 day moving average is €14.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

