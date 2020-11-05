Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

