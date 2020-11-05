UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Receives €10.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.19 ($11.99).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCG shares. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) alerts:

UniCredit S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.