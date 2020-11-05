United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $179.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $203.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

