United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.
Shares of X opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
