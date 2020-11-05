UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by 74.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $354.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $360.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

