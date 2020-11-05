Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Trading Up 6.7%

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 103,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 115,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $460.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Univest Financial by 277.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

