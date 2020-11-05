Uptrennd (1UP) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $30,462.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00952451 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00197367 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00907571 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000157 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,501,386 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.