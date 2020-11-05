Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

UPWK traded up $8.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 348,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.58 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $44,804.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,582 shares of company stock worth $678,429 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 945,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $17,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Upwork by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

