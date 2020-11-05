Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 1,216,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,797,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

UONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $224.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

