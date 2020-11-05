US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -161.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

