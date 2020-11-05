USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.31. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 434.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 436,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 182,446 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in USD Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 47.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.