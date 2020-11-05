VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 8.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.89. 247,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 265,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 232.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 273,485 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

