VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 8.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.89. 247,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 265,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
