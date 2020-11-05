ValuEngine Lowers Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Morphic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MORF stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $816.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $90,533.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,224.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $257,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

