ValuEngine Lowers NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NH. BidaskClub lowered shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

