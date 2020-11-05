ValuEngine Lowers Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.