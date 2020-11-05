ValuEngine Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of STT stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

