Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to In-Line at UBS Group

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.79. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.