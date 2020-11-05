Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Shares of Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.80. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1,914,035 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

