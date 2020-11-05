Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,268. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

