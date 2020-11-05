VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. VEREIT also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.62 EPS.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

