Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

