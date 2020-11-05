Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.05. Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 130,659 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45.

About Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

