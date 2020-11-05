Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Trading Up 6.4%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 177,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 289,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMD shares. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000.

About Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

