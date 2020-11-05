Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.