Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

