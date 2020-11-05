Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.04 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

