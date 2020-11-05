Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.89.

VCRA stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 0.09. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $428,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,769 shares of company stock worth $1,685,044 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

