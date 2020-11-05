Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price target from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNA. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

Get Vonovia SE (VNA.F) alerts:

Shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) stock opened at €59.30 ($69.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of €58.05 and a 200 day moving average of €54.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. Vonovia SE has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.