Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WJXFF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wajax from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Wajax stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44. Wajax has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.33.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

