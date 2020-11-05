Webchain Market Cap Achieves $59,430.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , STEX, EscoDEX and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00758219 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 397% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, BiteBTC, EscoDEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

