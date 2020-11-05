Wedbush Lowers Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

CATB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.07. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

