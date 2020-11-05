Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WMK opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

