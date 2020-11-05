Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $897.19 million, a P/E ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

