Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

