Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $638.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

