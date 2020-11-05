Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 6,252,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,452,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

