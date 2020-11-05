Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

