Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.50.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $98.79 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.