W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

NYSE WTI opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.