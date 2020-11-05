W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $1.52 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $34,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

