Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,126 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,682,000 after purchasing an additional 228,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after purchasing an additional 605,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,027,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.