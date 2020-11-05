Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.2-$345.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.66 million.Yeti also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.60 EPS.

Shares of YETI opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yeti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,077,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,404. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

