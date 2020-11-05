YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,380 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.